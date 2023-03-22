Status quo on LAC, Ceasefire continues on LoC: Army Commander

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Mar 21: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Tuesday said that the status quo is maintained with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh while ceasefire continues on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.

Addressing a mega ‘Veterans Sampark’ rally in Jammu, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC) of Udhampur-based Northern Command, said that the Status Quo is maintained with China on LAC amid talks at different levels.

On LoC, the Army Commander said that the ceasefire continues on the borders, adding, “There have been some infiltration attempts which have been successfully foiled by our units.”

“The situation in the hinterland is largely under control. Our CI/CT Grid is fully working with civil administration and efforts are on to stop such incidents completely,” he stated.

The commanding officers also praised the veteran heroes like Major General Govardhan Singh Jamwal, (Retd), Brig Gurmeet Singh Shan, Director Sainik Welfare Dept, J&K, Brig SK Goswami, Commander 92 Inf Bde, Brig Rajesh Sharma, Commandant JAK RIF Regimental Center stating that through this rally, India Army is honouring the ex-servicemen because of whom “we are free today.”

“We owe a debt to the heroes of this country, which can never be repaid, but the nation will always express gratitude and respect towards them,” army commander, who is also Colonel of JAK RIF and Ladakh Scouts.

“Our (JAK RIF) regiment was raised in Jammu in 1820 under the leadership of Maharaja Gulab Singh and hoisted its glory by conquering areas like Tibet, Gilgit, Yasin, Darel, Hunza, Nagar, Chilas and Chitral under the leadership of General Zorawar Singh. Our regiment has participated in every war since 1820 and has given a wonderful example of its valour and sacrifice,” he added.

“Recognizing our bravery in Hussainiwala Operation of 4 JAK RIF and our bravery in history, we were made an integral part of the Indian Army as the Jammu and Kashmir Regiment,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi, who took over the charge of Northern Command and Colonel of the Regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts on February 1, 2022, said, “the purpose of this rally is to reach out to the Ex-servicemen of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, their closest relatives and Veer Naris living in the nearest district of Jammu and surrounding areas, to solve their problems and anomalies related to pension and to get medical help from medical experts.”

On Agniveer, he said, “some of these Agniveers will go back to the society after completing their four years term and I am sure that after being associated with the regiment, they will also join the regiment in an unbreakable bond.”

More than 800 Ex-Servicemen, War Veterans, Veer Naris and Next of Kins of Fallen Heroes hailing from Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir belonging to the Regiment attended the ‘Veterans Sampark Rally’