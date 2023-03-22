2 hydro power projects cleared in J&K, says minister

New Delhi, Mar 21: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said two Hydro Electric Projects (above 25 MW) were approved and launched by the Ministry of Power in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years.

Giving data, the minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a reply in the Lok Sabha said the Rattle (RHPCL/NHPC) project has 850 megawatt (MW) capacity with an investment approved on in February 2021 at a cost of 5281.94 crores to be commissioned in May 2026.

The Kawar (CVVVPL) project has 540.00 megawatt (MW) and the investment was approved in May 2022 at a cost of 4526.13 crores. It will be commissioned in November 2026.

He said that the Kwar Hydro Electric Project in Kishtwar was earlier to be executed by Ratle Hydro Electric Project Private Limited. “Urgently, the project is being executed by the Joint Venture of National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) (51%) and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC) (49%)- Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited,” the minister said.

“With the commissioning of the two Hydro Electric Projects, the additional capacity of 1390 MW will be available for consumption by the beneficiaries. Power Purchase Agreements for sale of power are yet to be signed for these projects,” he added.

Giving data of electricity supplied to the J&K and Ladakh since July 2019, he said that 1.180 MW was supplied in July 2019, 1,238 in August 2019, 1,203 in September 2019, 1,787 in December 2022, 1,918 in January 2023 and 1,665 in February 2023.

He also said that the energy requirement and energy supplied data show that availability of electricity has increased from 73.6% in July, 2019 to 99.7% in February, 2023.