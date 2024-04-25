back to top
Television star Divyanka Tripathi refuses to compromise on roles for money
Television star Divyanka Tripathi refuses to compromise on roles for money

One of Indian television's most celebrated mothers, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, is back portraying a parent in her latest show “Adrishyam”. However, this time her character has a thrilling twist – she also moonlights as an undercover intelligence officer. In an exclusive interview with us, Divyanka opened up about her fondness for scenes alongside her on-screen daughter and what prompted her changing outlook on work.

Divyanka confessed that early in her career, financial needs drove her to take on overloaded schedules. “As a newcomer I wanted to support myself without burdening my family, so I would accept many projects” she said. However, over time her priorities shifted towards quality of life. “Now I value relationships and balance above everything else” she remarked.

This new perspective has made Divyanka selective about roles. “I give my all to each character, so it has to truly inspire me. I won't compromise my dignity for the sake of work” she affirmed. Divyanka also came to embrace fun aspects of life that she neglected while focusing solely on work previously. “Now I want to enjoy activities like travel and spending free time with loved ones” she shared.

Though social media expectations can be taxing at times, Divyanka strives to remain relevant through organic progression. A recent accident forced a detour as well, but she has since recovered. Of her current complex character, Divyanka commented “It was creatively fulfilling to take on an action-driven intelligence agent after picturing it for so long”.

Divyanka Tripathi has undoubtedly come a long way from her debut days and seems resolved to respect herself through the projects she takes forward in the industry. Her steady rise serves as an inspiration for balancing career and self-worth.

Mrunal Thakur Discusses Battling Low Moods and Plans to Freeze Her Eggs
Ranveer Singh makes a satirical cameo appearance in SlowCheeta's music single "Kar De Kaa"
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Ranveer Singh makes a satirical cameo appearance in SlowCheeta's music single "Kar De Kaa"

Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh recently made an appearance in...

Mrunal Thakur Discusses Battling Low Moods and Plans to Freeze Her Eggs

Top actress Mrunal Thakur recently shared a heartfelt message...

Aparna Das Gets Married to Deepak Parambol, Shares Wedding Photos from Guruvayur Temple. Check Them Out!

Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol acted together in the...

Dev Patel film Monkey Man receives praise from Indian viewers despite uncertainty over local release

Much discussion has emerged online among Indian audiences about...

HUL stock dips after Q4 net profit slides 1.53% YoY

Ranveer Singh makes a satirical cameo appearance in SlowCheeta's music single...

Mrunal Thakur Discusses Battling Low Moods and Plans to Freeze Her...