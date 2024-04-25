Ranveer Singh makes a satirical cameo appearance in SlowCheeta’s music single “Kar De Kaa”

Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh recently made an appearance in rising rapper SlowCheeta's new song titled “Kar De Kaa”. However, Singh's involvement in the music video came with a twist.

Released on YouTube last week, the nearly seven minute long video plays out as a mock behind-the-scenes sequence incorporating Singh's cameo. It begins by teasing a glimpse of Singh before rewinding to show SlowCheeta performing the energetic track in different locations.

Trouble arises when the film crew is asked to halt shooting due to lack of necessary permissions. After overcoming this hurdle, SlowCheeta contacts Singh to request a brief role in the video as a favor. Singh agrees but appears irritated about learning the lyrics.

What follows is an entertaining segment where Singh mocks the director, referring to him as a “cheap copy of Nolan”. This elicits laughs and helps diffuse the pretended tension. Singh is even seen pretending to complain to his manager on call.

Known for popularizing rap music in Bollywood films like Gully Boy, Singh lends his star power to the video in a self-aware and satirical manner. The meta narrative serves to engage viewers until SlowCheeta's catchy performance is brought to focus.

IncInk, the musical label headed by Singh, has also produced “Kar De Kaa” explaining the tongue-in-cheek Ranveer cameo. The video has garnered over 100,000 views online so far.