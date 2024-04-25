back to top
Mrunal Thakur Discusses Battling Low Moods and Plans to Freeze Her Eggs
Mrunal Thakur Discusses Battling Low Moods and Plans to Freeze Her Eggs

By: Northlines

Date:

Top actress Mrunal Thakur recently shared a heartfelt message on social media, giving fans an intimate look at her struggles with low moods. In a new interview, she elaborates on dealing with difficult days and thoughts about family planning down the road.

The talented performer told Humans of Bombay that “there were times I didn't want to get out of bed” and experienced weeks of low motivation. While social media often depicts perfect lives, she emphasized the importance of acknowledging when we're not feeling okay. Mrunal hopes speaking openly will help others realize bad days are normal and will pass.

The star also discussed facing body shaming for her natural curves. Determined to change outdated views of beauty, she now proudly shows off her figure in form-fitting looks. Mrunal aims to establish that Indian women should define attractive body types, not overseas celebrities.

Relationships in her fast-paced career prove challenging but finding the right supportive partner is key. Like actress Mona Singh before her, Mrunal is considering freezing her eggs for future family planning. With a hectic schedule, this allows focusing on work without the stress of biological timelines.

By bravely sharing her vulnerable moments, Mrunal reminds fans that even big heroes have down days. Her message of self-acceptance and women defining their own beauty standards offers inspiration. While juggling a booming career, the thoughtful star is also ensuring her future options stay open.

LS Polls Phase-2 | Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor In Fray; Hema Malini, Om Birla Seek Hat-Trick Of Wins
Television star Divyanka Tripathi refuses to compromise on roles for money
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

