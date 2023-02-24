Teacher suspended in Ramban for commenting adversely on government policies

RAMBAN: Commenting adversely about the government policies, a teacher has been put under suspension in Ramban district. As per the order issued by the office of District Magistrate Ramban, Joginder Singh, who happens to be a teacher in School Education Department and currently posted in at GPS Chanderkote, Education Zone Batote has posted various posts adversly about the government policies on his Facebook page.

Besides, he has concealed his identity and made false Facebook ID with a profession as socio-political activist and not a government teacher. As per the order, an inquiry has been ordered in this regard which shall be submitted by three committee members. Till the completion of inquiry, the teachers remains suspended. During the suspension, the teacher shall remain attached in the office of Chief Education Officer, Ramban.