Leave property tax decision for elected govt: Azad asks LG admn

SRINAGAR: Reiterating his appeal to Jammu and Kashmir administration to reconsider its decision of imposing property tax, Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said the bureaucracy must leave decisions on such issues for an elected government. Jammu and Kashmir is without an elected government since June 2018 and the elections were last held in the region in 2014, Azad said. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir are waiting for elections to be held for nine years now, so they can elect a government which will take such decisions,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, adding that the administration should reconsider the imposition of property tax and leave it for the elected government. Speaking to reporters at DPAP office in Sonwar, Azad said that the government in the past have framed the legislations after proper discussions in the assembly. “The administration is revoking laws like anything, affecting all the people of Jammu and Kashmir. While there could be some problems in the legislations, but which law is implemented in complete right manner in any part of the world,” asked Azad, referring to Roshni scheme. There are agencies and then the judiciary to see any misuse of the scheme. You cannot punish 90% of the people for the misuse at the hands of 10%, he said. Azad said that the imposition of the property tax was the right of an elected government, and even that could not have done so, in view of the current circumstances, he added. “The terrorism over the last 35 years have impacted the economic situation in J&K. The inflation has increased, the unemployment has increased in Jammu and Kashmir like anything. All our major sectors such as tourism, handicraft, and horticulture have been impacted and people of J&K from businessmen to common men have suffered great losses. “People do not have any income. How can they pay taxes. Right now, people do not have the money to even manage their day to day expenses. They will pay the tax but for that, they need to have some income. So, I appeal the Lieutenant Governor’s administration to rollback the imposition of property tax till the economic situation of Jammu and Kashmir improves,” he said.







