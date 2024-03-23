Search
EntertainmentTalented Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Passes Away at 68, Leaves Behind...
Entertainment

Talented Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Passes Away at 68, Leaves Behind Rich Legacy in Films and Television

By: Northlines

Date:

The Bengali film and television industry mourns the loss of a true veteran, as popular actor Partha Sarathi Deb breathed his last on Friday night. Battling chronic lung ailments for some time, the talented artist passed away at the age of 68 in a Kolkata hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Partha Sarathi Deb, fondly known as Partha, had etched a prominent space in the hearts of audiences through his versatile roles spanning over 200 works in theatre, films and television shows over four decades. From memorable characters in movies like ‘Prem Aamar' to being a beloved serial star in shows such as ‘Joyee' and ‘Chuni Panna', Partha leaves behind a rich legacy of performances.

News of his demise was confirmed by his family members to news agencies. It is reported that Partha's had been deteriorating for the past week in the intensive care unit of the hospital. His loss has come as a major shock to the Bengali film and television circles.

Many of Partha's contemporaries and fellow stars took to social media to express their grief and offer heartfelt condolences. Prominent actor Jeet shared a photo of the late star on Twitter, saying he was deeply saddened by the news and that Partha would be missed dearly. Fellow celebrity Rupanjana Mitra posted an emotional tribute on Facebook, mourning the loss of the talented soul.

Partha Sarathi Deb was also the vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum. As a mark of respect, his mortal remains were kept at Kolkata's iconic Technician's Studio, where many artists paid their last respects to the departed star.

Partha leaves behind a rich legacy through his memorable roles that will continue inspiring generations of artists in West Bengal. He was one of those rare talents who gained the love and respect of audiences and peers alike through his craft. Partha Sarathi Deb will be truly missed.

Previous article
How bold shots and crafty deliveries became staples of T20 cricket through innovations
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How bold shots and crafty deliveries became staples of T20 cricket...

Quench your Thirst this Colorful Festival Season with Heavenly Mango Mocktail

Yodha struggles to sustain box office success, earns just ₹90 lakh...