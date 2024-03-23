Talented Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Passes Away at 68, Leaves Behind Rich Legacy in Films and Television

The Bengali film and television industry mourns the loss of a true veteran, as popular actor Partha Sarathi Deb breathed his last on Friday night. Battling chronic lung ailments for some time, the talented artist passed away at the age of 68 in a Kolkata hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Partha Sarathi Deb, fondly known as Partha, had etched a prominent space in the hearts of audiences through his versatile roles spanning over 200 works in theatre, films and television shows over four decades. From memorable characters in movies like ‘Prem Aamar' to being a beloved serial star in shows such as ‘Joyee' and ‘Chuni Panna', Partha leaves behind a rich legacy of performances.

News of his demise was confirmed by his family members to news agencies. It is reported that Partha's health had been deteriorating for the past week in the intensive care unit of the hospital. His loss has come as a major shock to the Bengali film and television circles.

Many of Partha's contemporaries and fellow stars took to social media to express their grief and offer heartfelt condolences. Prominent actor Jeet shared a photo of the late star on Twitter, saying he was deeply saddened by the news and that Partha would be missed dearly. Fellow celebrity Rupanjana Mitra posted an emotional tribute on Facebook, mourning the loss of the talented soul.

Partha Sarathi Deb was also the vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum. As a mark of respect, his mortal remains were kept at Kolkata's iconic Technician's Studio, where many artists paid their last respects to the departed star.

Partha leaves behind a rich legacy through his memorable roles that will continue inspiring generations of artists in West Bengal. He was one of those rare talents who gained the love and respect of audiences and peers alike through his craft. Partha Sarathi Deb will be truly missed.