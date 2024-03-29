Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s comedy drama Crew washes away Bollywood gloom

Three leading ladies – Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon take the lead in the recently released comedy drama “Crew”. The film narrates the story of three airline hostesses struggling with their lives after their airline company shuts down. Faced with debts and financial crisis, the women come up with a risky plan to make easy money.

Tabu essays the role of senior flight attendant Geeta Sethi who guides the other two women played by Kareena and Kriti. Kareena's character Jasmine is always looking for luxuries in life while Kriti portrays Divya, a honest personality from Haryana. The film also features popular actors like Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key supporting roles. Saswata Chatterjee starring as the absconding airline chairman is loosely based on Vijay Mallya

Though the plot involves some illegal activities of the characters, the film never loses its light-hearted comic tone thanks to brilliant performances. Tabu, comfortable in her mature role delivers yet another entertaining performance. Kareena nails the balancing act between desire and necessity perfectly. Among the trio, Kriti manages to hold her own alongside the experienced co-stars.

The movie succeeds in providing some genuine laughs through self-aware humor sprinkled around. However, some unnecessary product placements distract the viewing experience. But overall, the easygoing nature of this female-led comedy makes it a fun watch after recent dull Bollywood films. Tabu, Kareena and Kriti's on-screen sisterhood and their realistic bond forms the heart of the film.

“Crew” promises entertainment this season with its talented star cast and breezy narrative style lifting away gloom of repeated flops. The movie proves that women empowerment need not be a serious theme always but can also be presented through lighthearted comedy.