Superstar Suriya teams up with Karthik Subbaraj for an intense action drama titled “Love, Laughter, War”

By: Northlines

Date:

Tamil superstar Suriya has fans excited with the announcement of his next big- entertainer with ace director Karthik Subbaraj. Popularly known for hit films like “Pizza” and “Jigarthanda”, Karthik is expected to bring his unique storytelling flair to this project as well.

Through social media, Suriya revealed an intriguing poster of a burning vintage car with a heart symbol carved on a tree in front of it. The simple yet impactful poster has created ample buzz around the film's concept and tone. Titled “Love, Laughter, War”, it promises a perfect blend of emotion, amusement and high-octane sequences that Suriya fans eagerly look forward to.

Expressing his joy on teaming up with the mass hero, Karthik said this is a dream collaboration for him and that he cannot wait to begin work on the movie. Termed as his ‘Suriya44' project by the director, expectations from the talented duo joining forces are sky high.

After the blockbuster success of recent films like “Vikram” and the upcoming “Kangu Vaa”, Suriya is riding high on his pan- popularity like never before. His fans will be thrilled to know that the actor has more exciting projects in the pipeline. With Karthik Subbaraj's unique storytelling and Suriya's charismatic screen presence combined, “Love, Laughter, War” is destined to become a massive entertainer. Production is expected to commence later this year.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

