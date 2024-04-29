back to top
Search
IndiaSupreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal government officials' role in...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal government officials’ role in teacher recruitment scam

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 29: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Calcutta High Court order directing the CBI to probe into the role of West Bengal government officials in a teacher recruitment scam.

The top court was hearing a plea by the West Bengal government against a high court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run and state-aided schools.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said it will hear the matter on May 6.

“We will stay the direction which says the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) will undertake further investigation against officials in the state government,” the bench said.

Calcutta High Court had said the CBI would undertake further investigations with regard to the persons involved in the state government approving the creation of supernumerary post to accommodate illegal appointments.

If necessary, the CBI will undertake custodial interrogation of such persons involved, it had said.

Challenging the order, the state government, in its appeal filed before the top court, said the high court cancelled the appointments “arbitrarily”.

“The high court failed to appreciate the ramification of cancelling the entire selection process, leading to straightaway termination of teaching and non-teaching staff from service with immediate effect, without giving sufficient time to the petitioner state to deal with such an exigency, rendering the system at a standstill,” the plea said.

Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan surprises Jimmy Shergill with sharp wit during first meet for Mohabbatein
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe in Amit Shah’s doctored video case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 29: Delhi Police has asked Telangana...

PM Modi Abusing Gandhi Family As He Has Nothing To His Credit: Cong Chief Kharge

Northlines Northlines -
Gurmitkal (Karnataka), Apr 29: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on...

J&K | Slain VDG Member Laid To Rest Amid Rains; Leaves Behind Five Minor Daughters

Northlines Northlines -
UDHAMPUR, Apr 29: Village Defence Guard (VDG) Mohd Sharief,...

Express Unhappiness Over Abrogation Of Art 370 Through Your Votes: Mehbooba To J&K Voters

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti asked the voters of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan surprises Jimmy Shergill with sharp wit during first meet...

Bullet Echo India Makes Waves With Its Fast-Paced Take On Battle...

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe...