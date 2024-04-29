back to top
Search
IndiaExcise policy case: Why no bail plea in trial court, Supreme Court...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Excise policy case: Why no bail plea in trial court, Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 29: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam, why he has not filed a bail application before the trial court.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was hearing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“You did not move any application for bail before the trial court?” the bench asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared in the court on behalf of Kejriwal.

“No”, Singhvi replied.

“Why did you not file any application for bail?” the bench asked.

The lawyer said there are several reasons, including that Kejriwal's arrest was “illegal”.

The hearing in the matter is under way.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21, after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money-laundering agency. The chief minister is currently lodged in the Tihar jail here under judicial custody.

The top court issued a notice to the ED on April 15 and sought its response to Kejriwal's plea.

The high court had, on April 9, upheld Kejriwal's arrest in the money-laundering case, saying there was no illegality about it and that the ED was left with “little option” after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money-laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Previous article
Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal government officials’ role in teacher recruitment scam
Next article
Mumbai court convicts four accused, acquits 10 others in 2015 Malvani hooch tragedy
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

JD(S) to suspend Prajwal Revanna facing probe over alleged sexual abuse of women: Kumaraswamy

Northlines Northlines -
Shivamogga (Karnataka), Apr 29: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on...

Mumbai court convicts four accused, acquits 10 others in 2015 Malvani hooch tragedy

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai: A sessions court on Monday convicted four accused...

Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal government officials’ role in teacher recruitment scam

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 29: The Supreme Court on Monday...

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe in Amit Shah’s doctored video case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 29: Delhi Police has asked Telangana...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

JD(S) to suspend Prajwal Revanna facing probe over alleged sexual abuse...

Mumbai court convicts four accused, acquits 10 others in 2015 Malvani...

Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal government officials’ role...