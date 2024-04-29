back to top
Search
EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan surprises Jimmy Shergill with sharp wit during first meet for...
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan surprises Jimmy Shergill with sharp wit during first meet for Mohabbatein

By: Northlines

Date:

superstar Amitabh Bachchan is renowned for his eloquent manner of speech and versatile acting abilities. However, lesser known is his skill for humor which catches others off guard. Fellow actor Jimmy Shergill experienced this firsthand during their introduction at a ceremony for the iconic film Mohabbatein.

In a recent interview, Shergill opened up about bagging the role late in the production. Months of training had already been invested by the other cast members. Just as things were being finalized, Shergill had an accident leaving his hand badly injured. Understandably concerned about delays, he headed to director Yash Chopra's home for a blessing on the film's commencement.

It was there that Aditya Chopra first introduced the nervous star to Bachchan. Ever perceptive, Bachchan immediately noticed Shergill's bandaged hand. Within seconds he quipped “You're truly getting into character early, already cutting your hand for the scenes.” Shergill was puzzled until realizing Bachchan referred to an plot element where his character injures himself to gain attention from the female lead.

Bachchan's lightning-fast wit left Shergill stunned. He praised the legend's unrivaled ability to disarm with humor in even tense situations. Their interaction helped ease Shergill's worries on his late entry. Under Chopra's vision, Mohabbatein featuring the dynamic duo went on to find immense acclaim upon release. The chance meeting demonstrated how Bachchan's charisma extends far beyond his iconic on-screen presence.

Previous article
Bullet Echo India Makes Waves With Its Fast-Paced Take On Battle Royale
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Aamir Khan Reminisces About Discovering the Significance of Folded Hands from Villagers in Punjab: ‘I Come from a Muslim Background, Not Accustomed to Folding...

Northlines Northlines -
On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan recounted...

Zendaya’s tennis drama Challengers scores $15 million opening weekend at the US box office

Northlines Northlines -
Zendaya's latest film Challengers had an impressive start at...

Priyanka Chopra Reflects on Dealing with Her Father’s Death: ‘That Pain Will Always Be There, It’s Like a Companion’

Northlines Northlines -
Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently spoke about her father Ashok...

Diljit Dosanjh expresses gratitude for successful Vancouver concert breaking records

Northlines Northlines -
Diljit Dosanjh expresses gratitude after sold-out Vancouver concert breaks...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bullet Echo India Makes Waves With Its Fast-Paced Take On Battle...

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe...

The Wonderful Health Benefits of Starting Your Day with Saunf and...