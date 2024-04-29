Amitabh Bachchan surprises Jimmy Shergill with sharp wit during first meet for Mohabbatein

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is renowned for his eloquent manner of speech and versatile acting abilities. However, lesser known is his skill for humor which catches others off guard. Fellow actor Jimmy Shergill experienced this firsthand during their introduction at a ceremony for the iconic film Mohabbatein.

In a recent interview, Shergill opened up about bagging the role late in the production. Months of training had already been invested by the other cast members. Just as things were being finalized, Shergill had an accident leaving his hand badly injured. Understandably concerned about delays, he headed to director Yash Chopra's home for a blessing on the film's commencement.

It was there that Aditya Chopra first introduced the nervous star to Bachchan. Ever perceptive, Bachchan immediately noticed Shergill's bandaged hand. Within seconds he quipped “You're truly getting into character early, already cutting your hand for the scenes.” Shergill was puzzled until realizing Bachchan referred to an plot element where his character injures himself to gain attention from the female lead.

Bachchan's lightning-fast wit left Shergill stunned. He praised the legend's unrivaled ability to disarm with humor in even tense situations. Their interaction helped ease Shergill's worries on his late entry. Under Chopra's vision, Mohabbatein featuring the dynamic duo went on to find immense acclaim upon release. The chance meeting demonstrated how Bachchan's charisma extends far beyond his iconic on-screen presence.