Sunil Narine shuts door on West Indies comeback for T20 World Cup

Former West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine has put an end to speculation about a possible comeback, saying he will not reverse his retirement decision to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. In a statement, Narine expressed gratitude for those wanting him to represent West Indies again but said “that door is now closed”.

The 35-year-old is enjoying a stellar season for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, where he has slammed 286 runs including a sensational century against Rajasthan Royals. He has also claimed nine wickets so far. Despite calls from current players like Rovman Powell to reconsider, Narine said he has made peace with his choice to retire internationally in 2023 and will instead cheer on those selected.

Narine retired from international cricket last year after 51 T20Is between 2010-2019 where he picked up 53 wickets with superb economy of 6.01 runs per over. While continuing his IPL success, it re-ignited hopes of a World Cup comeback. However, Narine thanked everyone but reiterated his commitment to no longer play for West Indies, instead wishing the upcoming team luck in their title defence on home soil.