US ready to re-start supply of military equipment to Ukraine

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 23: The Russia-Ukraine conflict is set to extend further as the US is poised and ready to begin delivering the needed military capabilities to Ukraine, said the Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

The US Department of put out the remarks of Maj Gen Ryder on Tuesday morning.

The Gen was referring to ‘supplemental legislation' passed by the US House of Representatives, the lower Chamber of the US Congress.

The US Senate, will take up the bill this week before it is approved by President Joe Biden. 

Ryder said the legislation will make the United States and its allies and partners more secure. This new legislation is proof to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his supposition that the group supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion would fall apart was absolutely wrong, the general said.

This week on Friday, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Air Force Gen CQ Brown will host the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

The group is composed of 50 nations, and it has remained unified in opposition to Russia's ‘invasion' of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives okayed a whopping $ 60 billion and $ 26 billion aid to the two countries, respectively, for Ukraine and Israel. The package for Israel includes a $ 9 billion aid for Gaza.

Funds for Ukraine come at a time when that country is slowly running out of resources and was expected to ‘cede more ground' to Russian forces and casualties.

The legislation will allow the US Department of Defence to surge lifesaving security assistance to help Ukraine.

