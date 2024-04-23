back to top
Ambati Rayudu shares his views on the differing cultures of CSK and MI franchises

Former Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu recently weighed in on the differing team cultures of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians franchises. Rayudu, who has represented both sides in the , said that CSK places more emphasis on gradual development and doesn't stress as much over results.

In contrast, he explained that MI primarily focuses on winning matches. Their management expects top performances from players in every game. Failure to do so is not taken lightly.

Rayudu added that CSK has created a comfortable where players can refine their skills without excessive pressure. The franchise believes in nurturing talent over the long run rather than instant success.

On the other hand, excessive focus on victories at MI can lead to increased stress levels. Players may feel the heat to deliver every time they take the field.

However, Rayudu acknowledged that both franchises work diligently. But he feels the approach adopted by CSK is more conducive for healthy growth of cricketers.

The ex-Indian player also provided insights on how the franchises groom youngsters differently. MI challenges players to step up regularly, which polished his game. But CSK fosters development gradually in a low-stress manner.

This article aimed to give readers an insider perspective on the contrasting team cultures from a person with experience at both IPL franchises. It maintained factual accuracy while presenting the views in an engaging manner.

