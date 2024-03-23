Starbucks Recalls Over 440,000 Holiday Mugs Due to Burn and Cut Risks

Nestle USA is recalling the Starbucks-branded metallic mugs, sold in gift sets in 2023, after 10 reported injuries from the mugs overheating and breaking.

Nestle USA is recalling more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs after customers reported burns and cuts after using the product.

The metallic-coated ceramic mugs with the Starbucks logo were included in four gift sets sold during the 2023 holiday season, according to the recall notice posted Thursday.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 12 incidents of the mugs overheating or breaking after being microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid.

The resulting 10 injuries included nine severe burns and blisters on fingers or hands and one cut on a consumer's finger. One injury required medical attention.

The mugs were sold online and in stores nationwide at Target, Walmart and Nexcom, a military retail outlet, from November 2023 through January 2024.

Prices ranged from $10 to $20, with the mugs coming in 11- or 16-ounce sizes depending on the gift sets, which are: the Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs; the Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug; the Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug; and the Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs, according to the CPSC. They can return the mugs at the place of purchase or contact Nestle USA for a full refund.

“The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers,” Nestle said in a statement Thursday.

The recall does not involve any other Nestle USA or Starbucks-branded products, according to the company.