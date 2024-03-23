Stellantis Recalls Nearly 320,000 Dodge and Chrysler Cars for Faulty Side Airbag Inflators

A massive recall has been issued by Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Dodge, affecting over 318,000 vehicles from the 2018-2021 model years. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, certain Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles contain side airbag inflators that could potentially explode and hurl sharp shrapnel inside the vehicle in the event of deployment.

Stellantis states that the inflators inside the side curtain airbags in certain Chargers and 300s may rupture upon deployment, posing serious injury risks to passengers. No injuries have been reported relating to the issue thus far. However, given the potential dangers posed by exploding airbag components, the automaker is conducting a nationwide recall to replace all faulty inflators free of charge through authorized Dodge and Chrysler dealers.

Around 318,080 Chargers and 300s from the 2018 through 2021 model years are part of the recall. Owners of these vehicles should schedule service appointments right away to have the defective inflators swapped out, ensuring passenger safety. While airbags are meant to protect occupants in crashes, exploding components can have the exact opposite effect without warning. The recall aims to remove all risk before any incidents occur.