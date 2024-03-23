59 disabled Haitian children evacuated to Jamaica to escape unrest and hunger crisis afflicting their homeland

In a remarkable rescue mission, 59 Haitian children with disabilities along with 13 caregivers arrived safely in Jamaica this week after being evacuated from the ongoing violence plaguing their homeland. The children, under the care of nonprofit HaitiChildren, were transported by boat across the treacherous waters and into the welcoming arms of Mustard Seed Communities in Jamaica who will now care for their needs.

The tense security situation in Haiti had made remaining in the organization's home there far too dangerous according to a statement. With armed gangs controlling much of the capital Port-au-Prince and critical services falling apart, the vulnerable children were left without access to vital medical care and supplies. Facing uncertainty and threats to their wellbeing each day, it was decided evacuation was the only humane option.

Upon arrival in Jamaica, the children received important medical screenings and are now settling into their new temporary home at Jacob's Ladder facility. Rev. Garvin Augustine emphasized their commitment “to provide them with the care and support they deserve” during this challenging transition. They join hundreds of thousands of others displaced internally in Haiti or fled across borders due to the escalating violent clashes between warring gangs vying for power.

Women and girls have borne the worst of the brutality, subjected to unrelenting sexual violence. The crisis has pushed over 1.4 million to the brink of famine with millions more struggling to find even one meal each day. This small group of children with disabilities, among society's most vulnerable, can now find refuge and resources to continue thriving thanks to the heroic efforts of those who evacuated them to safety in their time of great need.