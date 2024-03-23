Over 60 Killed in Terrorist Attack at Moscow Concert Hall

Last night's horrific shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow has left over 60 people dead, in what officials are calling a terrorist attack. According to reports, gunmen opened fire on concertgoers at the popular music venue during a sold-out show, before fleeing the scene. The terrorist group ISIS has since claimed responsibility on their affiliated news channels, though they have provided no evidence.

Witnesses described the harrowing scene, initially mistaking the gunshots for construction noises before realizing the gravity of the situation. Videos from inside show panic and chaos as attendees tried to escape the ongoing assault. Children were sadly among the victims, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of such violence.

Russian authorities are still investigating the full details, but have confirmed finding weapons and ammunition. President Putin has expressed condolences for the injured. In the aftermath, public events across Russia have been suspended out of security concerns. World leaders have unanimously condemned this cruel act of terrorism.

As the death toll may continue rising, our thoughts remain with all those impacted by this senseless tragedy. Any additional information will be reported as the investigation progresses. But for now, Moscow mourns the loss of innocent lives cut short in their prime. Such evil attacks only strengthen our global resolve against terrorism.