Kremlin acknowledges Russia now in ‘state of war’ with Ukraine, signaling shift in rhetoric

In a major shift in rhetoric, the Kremlin has acknowledged that Russia is now in a “state of war” in Ukraine, following over 8 months of intense conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments signal a departure from Moscow's previous insistence on referring to its invasion of Ukraine as only a “special military operation.”

While Peskov maintained the invasion still holds its legal designation, he acknowledged the realities have changed drastically on the ground. With heavy involvement and support from Western nations for Ukraine, Peskov said “everyone should understand this for their own internal mobilization.”

The comments drew global attention as observers watch for signs Moscow is preparing the Russian public for deeper commitments. Some see it indicating potential new drives for recruitment or resources. However, others note Kremlin figures have alluded to a wider “war” before.

Regardless, Peskov's words confirms what has long been clear – that Russia is embroiled in a full-fledged war against Ukraine and the West. With no end in sight, his characterizing the situation as such prepares societies on all sides for protracted confrontation. How Moscow will leverage this acknowledgment internally remains unclear, but the rhetorical escalation signals awareness that the costs and challenges of the conflict will only intensify on itscurrent trajectory.