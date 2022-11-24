Spartan Poker launched the first edition of Legend Poker Series with a guaranteed prize pool of INR 25 cr

Jammu, Nov 24: India’s most trusted and premium poker platform, Spartan Poker has launched the first edition of Legend

Poker Series before we welcome the new year. Starting on the 24th of November to 11th of December 2022, the three-

weeklong non-stop poker championship has a prize pool of 25 crores and Rs. 75 lakh leadership board prizes.

The buy-ins start at Rs 550, allowing low-stakes players to compete for a spot on one of the six stellar leaderboards—a

first in the history of Indian poker. Always known to captivate poker players across the nation with captivating tournaments

that offer generous prize pools, this one offers the top finisher a Diamond studded gold Legend Belt The championship will

feature 114 excellent tournaments for all stakes.

Speaking on the launch, Mukesh Choudhary, Business Head, Spartan Poker, talking about this new launch said, “Alike

any sport, online poker has also diversified into different formats. With millions of players, the country has seen immense

growth in this game in 2022.

Legend Poker Series is our endeavor to reward the best player of each poker format this year. During 18 days of this

tournament series, India will discover its Poker Legends of Tomorrow. The Legend Poker Series caters to Low stake to high

stake players. This means that everybody stands a chance to become a Legend! Spartan Poker is India’s most trusted and

premium poker platform, entertaining over 2.5 million registered poker enthusiasts from all over the country since 2014. Spartan

Poker is the game-changer, a one-stop solution for all your poker needs. Taking the leap to offer the best poker tournaments

one after the other, Spartan Poker is striving towards making every game one of a Spartan kind.