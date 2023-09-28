Shivani of J&K joins Asian Games contingent

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Sept 28: Shivani Charak, a top Indian sport climber from J&K, has finally been picked by Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), the apex body for adventure sports in the country, for participation in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, China.

“She is among the three men and four women climbers of India who shall participate in Lead and Speed Climbing and Bouldering. The other climbers are Bharat Pereira of Karnataka, Aman Verma of Tata Adventure Academy, Jamshedpur, Viraj of Army, Shivpreet of Punjab, Saniya Farooque Sheikh of Maharashtra and Anisha Verma of Tata Adventure Academy, Jamshedpur,” disclosed senior vice president of the Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK), Ram Khajuria.

Bibhas Roy from Tata Adventure Sports Academy is the coach of the team.

Whereas Shivani Charak and Saniya Sheikh shall compete in Lead Climbing and

Bouldering, other two women climbers Shiv Preet and Anisha Verma shall compete in Speed climbing only.

Whereas five climbers Aman Verma, Viraj, Shiv Preet, Anisha Verma and Saniya Shekh have already reached Hangzhow along with the coach, the remaining two climbers Bharat Pereira and Shivani Charak along with Chairman of National Sport Climbing Committee Kirti Pais shall leave for Hangzhou, China tomorrow.

The Sport Climbing competitions of the Asian Games are scheduled to begin from October three.

Meanwhile, members of the MAJK and Tawi Trekkers J&K led by Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Ram Khajuria and Shawetica Khajuria have congratulated Shivani Charak for the grand achievement and wished her all the best for the Asian Games.