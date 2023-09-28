ODI World Cup: Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India’s final squad

Agencies

India announced their final squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup with the injured Axar Patel dropped and Ravichandran Ashwin making his way into the 15-member team.

With the spin bowling all rounder failing to make it back in time, Ashwin was picked for the upcoming ICC World Cup at home.

The recently-concluded Australia series lifted Ashwin's hopes of finding a place in the World Cup squad. And with Axar still recovering from a hamstring injury, the veteran off-spinner secured a place in the final squad.

Axar had sustained a quadriceps tear and is not expected to recover anytime soon, forcing the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to name the 37-year-old Ashwin in the final squad. Ashwin took four wickets in the two ODIs in the just concluded series against Australia.

An ICC media release stated, “Axar Patel has failed to recover in time for the World Cup after sustaining a left quadriceps strain during India's Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Bangladesh. The spin-bowling all-rounder missed the final of the Asia Cup as a result.”

“Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named his replacement, who was impressive on his return to ODI cricket in the recently concluded series against Australia where he picked up four wickets in two games,” added the release.

Ashwin's call-up was an expected change. The veteran off-spinner travelled with the team to Guwahati. India will play their first warm-up game against England on Saturday, September 30.

Hosts India will open their ODI World Cup campaign on October 8th in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Australia in their World Cup opener.

India Squad for ODI World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav