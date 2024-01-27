Shamita Shetty lauds Women-Centric Republic Day Parade for Showcasing India’s Rich Heritage

Mumbai: Shamita Shetty expressed immense pride on India's 75th Republic Day as she witnessed the captivating women-centric parade, which beautifully showcases the nation's diversity, rich heritage, and vibrant culture.

The spectacle filled her with a sense of patriotism and admiration for the dedicated individuals who contribute to the country's progress. As the colors, traditions, and achievements of India unfolded before her, Shamita embraced the celebration with joy, wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day and cherishing the collective pride of the nation.

“Such a treat to watch our women centric Republic Day parade beautifully representing our diversity, rich heritage n culture! Happy Republic Day everyone” She captioned her post on social media, sharing a video of the parade as she watched it on the news.