“Bhaijaanaapkenakshekadmon pe chalne ki koshish. Love you” Taha Shah Badussha Responds to Shahid Kapoor’s Comment

Mumbai: Taha Shah Badussha, recently revealed in a social media comment that he wants to follow in the footsteps of actor Shahid Kapoor.

The young actor who is all set to star in a new song album titled Zeher Mohabbat, took to his social media to share a glimpse from the upcoming song, to which Shahid Kapoor reacted with a fire emoji. Responding to this, Taha Shah Badussha gratefully replied, “Bhaijaanaapkenakshekadmon pe chalne ki koshish. Love you”.

The song album titled “Zeher Mohabbat” is generating anticipation with its star-studded cast. Singer Afsana khan will grace the vocals, while the spotlight will be on talented individuals such as Sonal Chauhan and Taha Shah Badussha as the main stars.

Taha Shah Badussha was last seen in the series Taj:Divided by Blood and has since become a huge favorite among audiences. With many projects in the lineup, Taha has a busy year ahead!