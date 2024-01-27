McDonald distributes over 2000 up-cycled bags to children

New Delhi, January 27: With its goal of reducing plastic waste, McDonald's India- North and East in collaboration with OMD India has taken a unique approach to sustainability by repurposing out-of-home advertising (OOH) campaign material into school bags for kids .

Faced with the global plastic pollution crisis, brands all over the world are working to reduce plastic waste. McDonald's India North and East leads the way in creating out-of-home advertising and recognises that billboard vinyl, which is made of non-biodegradable polymers, contributes significantly to plastic waste.

Speaking on this initiative, Rajeev Ranjan, MD McDonald's India – North and East, stated, ” The repurposing of billboard materials into school bags exemplifies our dedication to achieving both of these goals in an innovative and impactful manner. This endeavour not only marks a significant stride for us toward strengthening sustainable practices but also underscores our dedication to creating a significant positive impact within our communities.”

Meanwhile, by partnering with the NGO Child Survival India, McDonald's has successfully distributed over 2000 upcycled bags to children aged 5 to 18 years.