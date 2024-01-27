Limb salvage surgery for rare hip-bone cancer performed

Chandigarh, January 27: A 47-year-old man got a new lease of life after his rare kind of bone cancer was treated successfully with limb salvage surgery by doctors at Max Hospital recently.

Dr. Rajat Gupta, sr consultant orthopedic oncology said that the patient had a pain in the left groin and hip region along with a limp while walking for almost 3-4 months.

The patient’s hip socket was eaten up with the tumors and biopsy confirmed a rare kind of bone cancer ‘chondrosarcoma’ of the acetabulum. Luckily the cancer had not spread to any other part of the body.

The patient was taken up for limb salvage surgery where the cancerous hip socket was removed in one piece.

Dr. Pankaj Arora, director radiation oncology informed that the hip socket was sent to the radiation oncology department where a very high dose of radiation was given which killed all cancer cells.

The cleaned-up bone was then obtained back and was fixed back with plates and screws. The patient was kept on physiotherapy protocols and advised for follow-up. The patient is now disease-free and can carry out all his daily routine activities.