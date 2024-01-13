School Edu Deptt to monitor its issues highlighted in media

Administrative Secretary orders creation of Media Cell

Srinagar, Jan 12: In order to address the various issues of the School Education Department, the government Friday asked the concerned officials to monitor the issues of the department being highlighted in different media platforms.

In this regard, newly appointed Administrative Secretary of School Education Department Piyush Singla ordered creation of a departmental social media handle- cell.

Singla accordingly accorded formulation of a social media cell of School Education Department comprising of deputy secretary to the government for School Education Department, Personnel Officer, Directorate of School Education Jammu, Personnel Officer, Directorate of School Education Kashmir and representative of Samagra Shiksha, JKBOSE and SCERT.

He said that the Media Cell shall attend referral of daily departmental activities for social media handle. “It also shall monitor strengthening the mechanism for an active interaction of the department on social networking groups and through other means.”

Singla said that the cell shall also focus on creation of publicity materials in the forms of advertisement, publications, video, audio clips in collaboration with the field officer. “It shall also monitor the issues of the department highlighted in different media platforms.”

The administrative secretary said that the cell shall work under the overall supervision of a special secretary to the government for the School Education Department.

“The supervisory officer shall create a technical team for regular updation of information for various social media handles for which separate orders shall be issued,” he added.