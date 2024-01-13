IIM in Srinagar: Govt transfers 55 kanals of land for Campus

Srinagar, Jan 12: In a significant move, the Jammu & Kashmir government has transferred 55 kanals of land to Union Education Ministry for setting up permanent IIM off-campus at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

The proposal for transfer of the state land for setting up IIM off-campus in Srinagar was approved by the administrative council during its meeting held on December 26.

In an order, the Revenue Department said that sanction has been accorded for transfer of state land measuring 55 kanal eight marla under survey no. 1072/1009, situated in estate Pantha Chowk, tehsil Pantha Chowk, to Ministry of Education, Government of India through IIM Jammu, for establishment of IIM campus at Srinagar in terms of Rule 310 of General Financial Rules 2017 on free cost basis.

The government has also ordered the resumption of 40 kanals of land transferred to IIM for establishing off-campus on January 01, 2021 to Revenue department.

“Divisional Commissioner Kashmir shall work out modalities for proper utilization of the resumed land,” the order states.

The establishment of IIM in Jammu and Kashmir was part of the Prime Minister's Development Package for J&K.