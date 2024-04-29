back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirBRO rescues people stuck in Razdan Pass after snowfall
Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

BRO rescues people stuck in Razdan Pass after snowfall

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 28: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday rescued dozens of passengers whose vehicles got stuck in snowfall on Bandipora-Gurez Road in and , officials said here.

 The BRO personnel swung into action as soon as they got the information about 35 vehicles that had been stuck on storm-hit Razdan Pass, the officials said.

They said the BRO team first ensured the safety of the passengers and drivers before taking out their vehicles to safety.

The road has been closed temporarily due to fresh spell of snowfall in Gurez valley and along the mountainous areas of Bandipora district.

Previous article
Mehbooba urges ECI not to defer polls in Anantnag-Rajouri
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mehbooba urges ECI not to defer polls in Anantnag-Rajouri

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 28: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba...

Victims of land sinking want Govt aid to rebuild shattered lives

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 28: Forced to leave their homes...

Property worth lakhs seized under UAPA in Pulwama

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 28: In a significant move to counter-terrorism,...

4 tourists die, 2 missing as Cab plunges into river in Sonamarg LG expresses grief

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 28: Four tourists including two women, died...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mehbooba urges ECI not to defer polls in Anantnag-Rajouri

Victims of land sinking want Govt aid to rebuild shattered lives

Property worth lakhs seized under UAPA in Pulwama