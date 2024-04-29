Rains drench plains, snow over higher reaches in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Apr 28: Rains drenched plains while snowfall was recorded at several higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir even as the Weather Department on Saturday predicted more in the next few days.

A meteorological department official here said that in last 24 hours till 8:30 am this morning, Jammu received 2.3mm of rainfall, Banihal 2.3mm, Batote 22.8mm, Katra 4.6mm, Bhadarwah 16.4mm, Srinagar received 4.5mm of rainfall, Qazigund 10.2mm, Pahalgam 20.8mm, Kupwara 15.1mm, Kokernag 9.8mm and Gulmarg 8.6mm.

The department has predicted light to moderate rain/light snow (over higher reaches) at most places with thunder, lightning/hailstorm/gusty winds at few places with possibility of heavy rain over isolated places till April 29.

From April 29-30, he said, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain and thunder at scattered places.

Generally dry weather is expected from May 1-5, he said.

Regarding temperature, he said, Jammu has recorded a minimum of 19.3°C against 20.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.6°C for the Winter Capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.2°C, Batote 9.7°C and Bhaderwah 9.8°C, he said.

Srinagar recorded a minimum of 10.5°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 8.4°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it 0.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 6.3°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.9°C against 9.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 8.1°C against 8.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.4°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in Baramulla district.