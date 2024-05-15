back to top
Cannes Film Festival 2024 kicks off with honorary award for Meryl Streep and Greta Gerwig leading jury panel

By: Northlines

Date:

The curtains were raised on the illustrious Cannes Film Festival with a glowing tribute to veteran actress Meryl Streep and the introduction of the distinguished jury headed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig. Streep was honored with an honorary Palme d'Or awarded by Juliette Binoche in recognition of her outstanding career spanning over five decades. In her acceptance speech, the iconic actress expressed gratitude for the continued adulation of audiences over the years.

Gerwig, who made history as the first American woman to lead the Cannes jury, was welcomed with rousing applause highlighting her deft storytelling across indie and mainstream cinema. The jury members including actors Eva Green, Pierfrancesco Favino and Omar Sy bring a diverse blend of expertise. Their deliberations over the next ten days will culminate in selecting the winner of the coveted Palme d'Or award.

The opening night premiere was French comedy ‘The Second Act' starring popular names like Lea Seydoux and Vincent Lindon. Overall, the lineup promises major titles such as George Miller's ‘Furiosa' along with works of acclaimed directors Paolo Sorrentino, Yorgos Lanthimos and Andrea Arnold. However, off-screen developments like the ongoing #MeToo reckoning in French film fraternity and calls for workers' rights are pertinent issues being addressed. With mesmerizing performances and thought-provoking narratives on the anvil, the film extravaganza is set for another memorable edition.

Soha Ali Khan opens up about Saif Ali Khan's behavior around her boyfriends
Indian millennials and Gen Z offer hope for economic revival amid spending optimism
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

