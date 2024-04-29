Mehbooba urges ECI not to defer polls in Anantnag-Rajouri

Srinagar, Apr 28: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday appealed to the Election Commission of India not to defer the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliament Lok Sabha elections on weather grounds as the people have their faith in the electoral process after a long time.

Some political parties have written to ECI to defer the elections for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliament seat given inclement weather and the closure of Mughal Road connecting Anantnag-with Rajouri that hampering the elections campaign.

However, the PDP and National Conference have expressed dismay over the move by some parties seeking deferment of elections for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

The PDP President Mufti is contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliament seat.

“Inclement weather is a natural phenomenon, what if the prevailing weather lasts for months, does that mean elections will not be possible”, Mehbooba told media persons at Noorabad in Kulgam district on Sunday.

People of Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency are eagerly waiting to exercise their right to vote, she said.

“I appeal to the Election Commission of India to ensure that people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have regained faith in the electoral process after a long time, are not deprived of their right to vote due to the statements of any single person or party”, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

She said weather time can play spoilsport does that mean if there could be rainfall for a month, elections are not possible? Did the weather in other parts of the country never get bad, she asked.

“These are excuses as they (BJP) are seeing a sea of people with PDP. They are feeling insecure after seeing the people's enthusiasm”, the PDP President said.

She said they (BJP) wanted to postpone the elections so that they could threaten the people and get time to spend the unaccountable wealth they have collected all these years”, she alleged.