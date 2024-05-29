Jambu Zoo animals to combat heat-wave with Coolers, water sprinklers, fibre-rich diet

Jammu, May 28: With Jammu and Kashmir experiencing a heatwave and temperatures predicted to soar further in the coming days in Jammu, the Jambu Zoo has initiated a series of measures to help the animals beat the heat.

Anil Kumar Atri, Deputy Director of the Jambu Zoo, told the KNO news agency about various steps taken to help the animals cope with extreme heat. He said no inmate should suffer from heat-related illnesses.

“We have installed water coolers outside the enclosures of bears and lions, and water sprinklers have been deployed across the zoo to provide relief to both animals and birds,” he said.

Atri said that to further combat the heat, the zoo has introduced a fibre-rich diet for herbivorous animals, including watermelons and cucumbers, and added glucose to the liquid intake of carnivorous animals.

“There is continuous monitoring of the animals and birds. We havve placed water coolers in shelter dens for lions, bears, and other animals, and cotton tents are in place for additional shade,” he added.

Anil said the zoo has also ensured a sufficient supply of water for bathing, swimming and drinking purposes for animals.

“Animals particularly vulnerable to the heat are given regular baths using hosepipes and pressure pumps. The zoo staff has been instructed to stay vigilant during peak heat hours and report any signs of distress or behavioural changes in the animals immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, weather officials have predicted that the heat wave will persist, with hot and dry conditions expected to continue in the plains of Jammu Division for the next seven days.

MeT officials said that slight relief is anticipated from 30-31 May and 1-2 June in most parts of Kashmir Division and a few hilly areas of Jammu Division.

The zoo official said that the proactive measures taken by Jambu Zoo aim to mitigate the adverse effects of the heat wave on its inhabitants, ensuring their safety and comfort during this challenging period.

The Jambu Zoo is situated at Khanpur, Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu City and is spread over an area of 162 hectares (3200 kanals).