Water released from Salal Dam, public warned to avoid Chenab River Banks

Jammu Tawi, May 28: The Salal Power Station Management Committee has issued a stern warning to the public following the release of water from the Salal Dam due to increased silt accumulation.

The water release, which began at 7 AM on Tuesday, is expected to cause a significant rise in the water level of the Chenab River, particularly affecting low-lying areas.

In light of these developments, residents of Talwara, Gujjar Kothi, Kansipatta, Panasa, Jedi, Dera Baba, and Pabbar have been specifically advised to avoid the riverbanks. The advisory extends to the villages in Akhnoor tehsil of Jammu district, urging all to refrain from approaching the Chenab River and to keep their cattle away from the banks as well.

“The ongoing high flow of the Chenab River has necessitated this action. We are releasing water from the dam to manage the increased silt levels, which will lead to a rise in the river's water level in downstream areas,” the management committee stated in their advisory issued here today.

According to the committee, the dam gates will remain open from 7 AM to 7 PM on Tuesday, which is expected to impact the villages situated along the riverbanks. Villagers are advised to exercise caution and ensure that neither they nor their livestock venture near the river during this period.

“The authorities are taking these precautionary measures to prevent any potential incidents and ensure the safety of the residents. People must adhere to the advisory to avoid any unfortunate incidents due to the sudden rise in water levels.” an official said.