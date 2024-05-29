back to top
Search
JammuWater released from Salal Dam, public warned to avoid Chenab River Banks
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

Water released from Salal Dam, public warned to avoid Chenab River Banks

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 28: The Salal Power Station Management Committee has issued a stern warning to the public following the release of water from the Salal Dam due to increased silt accumulation.

The water release, which began at 7 AM on Tuesday, is expected to cause a significant rise in the water level of the Chenab River, particularly affecting low-lying areas.

In light of these developments, residents of Talwara, Gujjar Kothi, Kansipatta, Panasa, Jedi, Dera Baba, and Pabbar have been specifically advised to avoid the riverbanks. The advisory extends to the villages in Akhnoor tehsil of Jammu district, urging all to refrain from approaching the Chenab River and to keep their cattle away from the banks as well.

“The ongoing high flow of the Chenab River has necessitated this action. We are releasing water from the dam to manage the increased silt levels, which will lead to a rise in the river's water level in downstream areas,” the management committee stated in their advisory issued here today.

According to the committee, the dam gates will remain open from 7 AM to 7 PM on Tuesday, which is expected to impact the villages situated along the riverbanks. Villagers are advised to exercise caution and ensure that neither they nor their livestock venture near the river during this period.

“The authorities are taking these precautionary measures to prevent any potential incidents and ensure the safety of the residents. People must adhere to the advisory to avoid any unfortunate incidents due to the sudden rise in water levels.” an official said.

 

 

 

Previous article
Jambu Zoo animals to combat heat-wave with Coolers, water sprinklers, fibre-rich diet
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jambu Zoo animals to combat heat-wave with Coolers, water sprinklers, fibre-rich diet

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 28: With Jammu and Kashmir experiencing a...

SC refuses to extend Kejriwal’s interim bail as judgment is already reserved

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 28: The Supreme Court Tuesday declined...

7.05 Cr voters turn up for LS polling in 6th phase

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 28: The penultimate phase of the...

No respite from heatwave as Jammu records season’s maximum 43.6°C, Kathua 47.1°C

Northlines Northlines -
Crippling heatwave to persist in Jammu for next 7...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jambu Zoo animals to combat heat-wave with Coolers, water sprinklers, fibre-rich...

SC refuses to extend Kejriwal’s interim bail as judgment is already...

7.05 Cr voters turn up for LS polling in 6th phase