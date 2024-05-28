back to top
Search
JammuChief Secretary Atal Dulloo Monitors Budget Utilization Progress for Fiscal Year 2024-25
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo Monitors Budget Utilization Progress for Fiscal Year 2024-25

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 28: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today convened a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries to review progress on utilization of funds released after passing of Vote on Account (VoA) for 2024-25 besides assessing Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) implementation in  Jammu and .

Dulloo took stock of the works being uploaded by each department on BEAMS and the funds released on this account. He enquired about the expenditure made, so far, and the progress on completion of these works.
The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Administrative Secretaries to review the list of works of their respective departments on BEAMS and remove the long pending incomplete projects from the portal. He asked for further streamlining the fund releases on BEAMS so that the seasonal activities in Agriculture Production Department and land acquisition through Revenue and Forest Departments are culminated in time.
Dulloo asked the officers to lay focus on funding of critical projects transferred from JKPCC to PWD so that are completed at the earliest. He also asked for pacing-up the expenditure on NABARD funded works for accessing more tranches from this organisation.
The Chief Secretary also reviewed the JKIDFC funded projects and asked for adjusting rest of the funding of incomplete projects out of the regular budget. He emphasised on exploring the possibility of taking up works of critical village infrastructure including ensuring last field irrigation facilities under convergence with MGNREGA.
Regarding collection of non-tax revenue, the Chief Secretary emphasised the officers to step up efforts to further increase it from that of the previous year. He called for making this collection more efficient by employing and other requisite measures.
In his presentation, Principal Secretary, Finance, Santosh D.Vaidya, threw light on different aspects of this year's budget. He also gave brief analysis of its spending during the past decade right from 2014-15. He elaborated on the current expenditure trends registered, so far, in the UT.
The other major features of the presentation included expenditure-wise categorization of works, delays recorded in their completion, Revenue, Capital and own resources expenditure besides highlighting the issues concerning each scheme and the department hampering smooth execution of projects.
The meeting was apprised that both the completion of projects and the budget has witnessed a quantum jump during the past 5-6 years. It was revealed that the total expenditure during 2014-15 was just Rs 35681 crore which increased to Rs 87501 crore during 2023-24. It was added that the capital expenditure also escalated from mere Rs 9330 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 22628 crore in 2023-24.
The meeting was also informed about the receipts and expenditure made under CSS during the past few years. It was disclosed that the departments here have received a sum of Rs 10324 crore under 110 schemes for 2023-24 which was almost double of the amount received during 2021-22.
About this year's budget, it was informed that the total receipts registered till date stands at Rs 9993 crore with an expenditure of around Rs 11465 crore.
Pertinent to mention here that the Parliament passed the VoA for the UT pending passage of regular budget in view of conduct of in the country.

Previous article
CBI Court in Jammu Convicts Two Individuals for Filing Fraudulent Insurance Claims, Sentences Them to Rigorous Imprisonment
Next article
NMDC’s Steely Performance in FY24
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Samsung unveils ‘Galaxy F55 5G’

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today...

WUD concludes its annual Graduation Show

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: The World University of Design recently concluded...

Express Delivery Redefined: Ecom Express and Skye Air Collaboration

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Ecom Express Limited, a technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions...

OET launches new brand to propel global healthcare sector

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: OET, a leading English language test provider, has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ANU announces 4th cohort of the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action

Samsung unveils ‘Galaxy F55 5G’

WUD concludes its annual Graduation Show