Fire Erupts in Two Srinagar Commercial Buildings, No Casualties Reported
Jammu Kashmir

Fire Erupts in Two Srinagar Commercial Buildings, No Casualties Reported

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 28: Two commercial buildings caught fire in the posh Rajbagh area of the city and no one was injured, fire and emergency department officials said on Tuesday.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, they said.
“A fire broke out in a commercial building in Rajbagh area this evening,” the officials said, adding that it quickly spread to an adjacent commercial building.
The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

