No respite from heatwave as Jammu records season’s maximum 43.6°C, Kathua 47.1°C

Crippling heatwave to persist in Jammu for next 7 days, says MeT

Jammu Tawi, May 28: There is no respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions as Jammu district on Tuesday recorded the season's maximum temperature 43.6 degrees celsius while Kathua district–the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir recorded a maximum 47 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile the Directorate of School Education also announced summer vacations from June 1, 2024

The weatherman said that Jammu district recorded maximum 43.6°C, Banihal, 31.8°C, Kathua 47.1°C, Batote 32.4°C, Bhaderwah 34.2°C, Katra 39.4°C, Udhampur 41.3°C, Ramban 44.8°C, Poonch 39.5°C, Samba 45.0°C, and Reasi 43.5°C.

Amidst the continued heatwave, the Jammu Power Development Corporation had announced a new power curtailment schedule.

In view of the prevailing weather forecast, the Meteorological Department said that the intense heatwave conditions will continue in Jammu for the next seven days.

“There will be no respite in heatwave or hot and dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu Division during next seven days,” an advisory issued by the department said.

The advisory said a potential slight relief from May 30 to June 2 in most parts of the Kashmir division and some hilly areas of the Jammu division.

Another spell of heatwave is expected to return from June 3 to 5, it added.

In light of the persistent heatwave, the department has also urged residents to take precautions.

“People going to work should avoid being outdoors between 12 to 3 pm due to the high prevalence of harmful radiation. If necessary, they should carry water, cover their heads, and wear light-coloured clothing to mitigate the effects of the heatwave,” MeT official S C Sharma said.

Sharma said that elderly people are advised to remain indoors in cool environments and avoid strenuous activities during the day.

“Temperatures in Jammu typically range from 40 to 45 degrees Celsius between May 15 and June 15. However, they may rise even higher in the coming days,” Sharma said.

However, the JPDCL announced a four-hour load-shedding in the urban areas and eight-hour load-shedding in the rural areas on a daily basis.

The Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) said the power curtailment schedule will be in three shifts – morning, afternoon and evening – across the division.