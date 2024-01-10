Sarla’s lethal spell; Chitra, Anju’s fifties go in vain as UP drubs J&K

NL Corresspondent

TRIVANTHRIPURAM, Jan 10: Champion left-arm medium fast bowler Sarla Devi's lethal spell and good show with the willow by J&K's batting mainstay Chitra Singh Jamwal and consistent Anju Tomar went in vain as formidable Uttar Pradesh registered a 4-wicket victory over Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing Senior Women's One-Day Trophy at Green Field International Stadium, Trivanthripuram, Kerala today.

Earlier, put into bat, J&K openers– Shivanti Gupta and Anju Tomar began the innings with caution and aggression, before former was dismissed at her individual score of 10 runs and the team's total of 17 runs in 5.5 overs. However, Anju and number-3 batter Chitra played sensibly and made a partnership of around 100 runs in the 33 overs played between the two to take the score to 117 runs in 39 overs, before Anju was retired hurt to make way for explosive Rubia Syed, who continued her series of failures to be dismissed for one run. J&K finally managed to score 144 runs in the stipulated 50 overs, losing 6 wickets in the process.

Chitra, who had the scores of 100 and 101 behind her back in the tournament so far, scored patient 52 runs off 107 balls, studded with 4 fours today, while Anju who had scored 53 and 41 runs earlier in the tournament, contributed 52 runs off 115 balls with 5 boundaries today. Skipper Sandhya Sayal and Bushra Ashraf remained unbeaten on 5 and 3 runs respectively.

Left-arm spinner Sonam Yadhav was the pick of the bowlers for Uttar Pradesh, who took 2 wickets by conceding just 10 runs in her 10 overs, while skipper Nishu Choudhary bagged 2 wickets by giving away 20 runs in her 7 overs. Sonam Singh and Anjali Singh claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Uttar Pradesh, despite Sarla Devi's magical bowling display, chased the target in 41.5 overs by losing 6 wickets, thus won the match by 4 wickets.

Arushi top scored with unbeaten 58 runs off 108 balls, studded with 8 boundaries, while skipper Nishu Choudhary and Anjali Singh contributed 20 runs each. Opener Tripti Singh also scored sedate 16 runs off 51 balls.

Sarla Devi was the wrecker-in-chief for J&K, who troubled all the rival batters with her seam and swing to take 3 important wickets by conceding 16 runs in her 10 overs. She has a total of 9 wickets in the tournament including a 5-wicket haul, while debutant Mariya Noorain was also brilliant with the ball, impressing one and all with her ‘banana swing', taking 1 wicket by giving away 33 runs in her 9.5 overs. Skipper Sandhya Sayal and Rubia Syed claimed one wicket each.

J&K will take on Haryana in their next outing at St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba on January 12, 2024.