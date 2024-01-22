Samsung ushers in Mobile AI era, launches Galaxy S24 series in India

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand,today opened pre-bookings for its latest Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones, ushering in a new era of mobile AI. Galaxy S24 series enables barrier-free communication, maximizes creative freedom with Galaxy's ProVisual Engine, and sets a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

Galaxy S24 series enhances and redefines the phone's most fundamental role: communication with Live Translate, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app.With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi. For messages and other apps, Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended. AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi. In the car, Android Auto will automatically summarize incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions.

TheNote Assist in Samsung Notes, features AI-generated summaries, template creationthat streamlines notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview. For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe summarize and even translate recordings.

Galaxy S24 marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search with Google. Users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24's screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. For certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web.