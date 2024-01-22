THE RAM MANDIR – AYODHYA…

UMA KAPAHI JANDYAL

Lord Rama, the 7th avatar of Vishnu, one of the Trimurti in Hinduism, is believed to have been born in Ayodhya, which lies in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. Hence, Ayodhya is also called Ram Janmabhoomi. This place is very holy for Hindus as Rama is a highly revered deity, who is also called Maryada Purushottam or the ideal man.

It has been a long-cherished dream of Hindus to have a grand temple for their beloved deity, Lord Rama, in his birthplace, Ayodhya. Ayodhya is holy ground for Hindus, as Ram was born here. Moreover, he is the avatar of Vishnu. Hence, to rebuild the Ram temple in Ayodhya, where people worshipped him in ancient times, has been a highly emotive issue for the Hindu community.

The new Ram Mandir will symbolize the triumphant return of Rama to Ayodhya after centuries of exile following the Mughal invasion. It means many things to many people. It means a validation of faith for devotees. For the people of Ayodhya, it means brighter days ahead, as the temple will attract tourists from all over India and the world, giving a boost to the economy. It will also burnish the image of the city as a renowned pilgrimage destination due to the vastly improved infrastructure and other facilities.

Hindus believe that many centuries ago, there was a temple for Rama in his birthplace. Here, devotees worshipped Rama in his child form, Ram Lalla. However, the Mughals destroyed this temple, and a mosque came up in the same location. This was the Babri Masjid mosque.

Excavations carried out at the site in 1976-77 revealed the remains of an ancient and grand Hindu temple beneath the Babri mosque. Twelve pillars of the Babri mosque, which was under police custody at the time, were made from the remains of the temple, says K.K. Muhammad, one of the members of the ASI (Archeological Survey of India) team that carried out the excavation. Many such mosques in India in fact were built using the spoils of Hindu temples. This is a historical fact.

Some people contested the discovery of the temple remains, so another excavation took place in 2003, by which time the mosque had been destroyed. In 1992, a rampaging Hindu mob of kar sevaks demolished the mosque, leading to widespread riots and communal tensions. The second excavation revealed that a very large and imposing structure had existed once. The team found more than 50 pillar bases in 17 rows. The structure dates back to the 12th century AD. As terracotta objects depicting living beings like animals and also gods and goddesses were found in the ruins, it was clear that they belonged to a temple and not a mosque, as Islam does not allow such depictions.

Also, the archeologists discovered two pieces of a Vishnu Hari Sheela Phalak inscription in the ruins. The evidence suggested that the temple had associations with an avatar of Vishnu who had slain Bali and a 10-headed person.

Religious Significance: With the completion of the construction of Ram Mandir, the decades of religious clashes between Hindus and Muslims came to an end. This will promote religious harmony in the country.

Cultural Significance: The Ayodhya and Ram Mandir are considered a symbol of the historical and cultural heritage of the country. Thus. construction of the temple is a step towards celebrating and preserving India's cultural heritage.

Promotion of Social Service: A large number of charitable institutions are expected to come up around the temple. These institutions will promote social service.

Economic Significance: The Ram Mandir, as one of the main shrines of the Hindus, will boost tourism in the Ayodhya region. This, in turn, will stimulate economic growth in the region and create jobs.

Infrastructural Significance: The construction of the Ram Temple has initiated the process of the infrastructural development of the Ayodhya region. Major infrastructure projects such as roads, and airports, followed by some industries are expected to come up in the region.

Impact on Hindu Society

The construction of the Ram Mandir echoes across Hindu society, creating a sense of unity, reverence, and spiritual connection among devotees. Moreover, it fosters a feeling of togetherness and deepens the spiritual bond among worshippers.

Implications for Interfaith Relations

Although firmly grounded in Hinduism, the construction of the Ram Mandir signifies opportunities to promote interfaith understanding and harmony. Additionally, it paves the way for fostering mutual respect and unity among different faiths.

Supreme Court Verdict

The first police complaint in the Ayodhya dispute was in 1858, and the first cases were filed in 1885. However, the movement for Ram Mandir got a huge thrust in 1989 when the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) laid a foundation stone (‘shilanyas') at the disputed site.

In September 1990, BJP leader, LK Advani, began a Rath Yatra from Gujarat's Somnath to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to create awareness about the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and to raise support for building a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It led to communal tensions, and in December 1992, kar sevaks climbed the Babri Masjid mosque and demolished it.

Hindus and Muslim litigants fought a prolonged court battle to claim the disputed site, and finally, the Supreme Court delivered a verdict in 2019 allowing temple construction at the site. Muslim litigants got a 5-acre plot of land to build a mosque elsewhere in Ayodhya as compensation.

Once the dispute ended, the temple construction began. The inauguration of the Ram Mandir temple will be on January 22, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of spiritual leaders and other eminent personalities.

