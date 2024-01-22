SANY India achieves milestone with export of 1,000 Telehandlers to the US

Jammu Tawi:SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, proudly announces a significant milestone in its international expansion journey with the successful delivery of over 1,000 Telehandlers to the United States. This achievement positions India as a pivotal manufacturing hub in the company's strategy.Aligned with the Indian government's ‘Make in India', this landmark export represents a strategic move towards fostering global markets from the Indian manufacturing landscape. The accomplishment reinforces SANY India's dedication to serving customers worldwide.Deepak Garg, Managing Director of SANY and South Asia, expressed his views on this significant achievement, stating, “This export milestone is a testament to SANY India's dedication to the ‘Make in India' vision and a proud moment for us. Exporting products to the US is not just a recognition of our current success but also an indicator of our future aspirations in the global market. With our robust manufacturing capabilities, comprehensive supply chain, and unwavering commitment to quality, we are poised for continuous growth and innovation, reinforcing SANY India's leadership in the global construction equipment industry.”A crucial aspect contributing to the success of SANY India's telehandlers is the establishment of a robust ecosystem and supply chain for essential components, including engines, transmissions, axles, and driveline parts. This comprehensive approach ensures quality and reliability while streamlining the production process, reducing dependencies on external suppliers. This strategy is pivotal in enhancing deliveries of top-tier machinery to the export markets.

Embodying the principles of “one SANY Global Quality,” SANY India adheres to the company's global standards of quality assurance. This harmonized approach guarantees that customers worldwide receive machinery that upholds the same high standards of quality, durability and performance, irrespective of the manufacturing location.