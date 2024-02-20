Samsung announces Pre-book for Galaxy Book4 Series

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today opened pre-booking for Galaxy Book4 series, the most intelligent PC lineup with Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360.

Galaxy Book4 series comes with a new intelligent processor, a more vivid and interactive display and a robust security system — beginning a new era of AI PCs that offer ultimate productivity, mobility and connectivity. These enhancements not only improve the device but also elevate the entire Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, advancing the PC category and accelerating Samsung's vision of AI innovation — for today and tomorrow.

Bringing next level connectivity, mobility and productivity, the Galaxy Book4 series redefines how users interact with their PCs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices, delivering truly connected and intelligent experiences. It is completely interactive with optimized and familiar touch-based user interface, just like the experience on your smartphone or tablet.

Featuring an intelligent processor for powerful performance, the Galaxy Book4 series has a new Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/Ultra5 processor that combines a faster central processing unit (CPU), a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added neural processing unit (NPU).

Talking AI capabilities to the next level, the Galaxy Book4 series features Intel's industry-first AI PC Acceleration program to boost productivity.