Samsung announces exciting cashback offer on Galaxy A34 5G

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India's largest electronics brand, today announced an exciting cashback offer on Galaxy A34 5G smartphone. Galaxy A34 5G offers a premium experience with Samsung's signature Galaxy design and flagship features like Nightography, which help consumers shoot sharper images and videos in low light conditions. With best-in-class IP67 rating, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 4 Android OS upgrades, and 5 security updates, Galaxy A34 5G is designed to provide a worry-free user experience. As a special offer, consumers can now purchase Galaxy A34 5G with an instant discount of INR 3000. Originally priced starting INR 27499 for the 8GB + 128 GB variant, consumers can now own Galaxy A34 5G at just INR 24499 and the 8GB + 256GB variant at just INR 26499.Galaxy A34 5G features a floating camera setup as well as a metal camera deco which matches the device's colour. It is available in four trendy colours – Violet, Lime, Silver and Graphite. Built to last, Galaxy A34 5G has spill and splash resistance with an IP67 rating, meaning, it can withstand 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, this smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for improved scratch and drop protection. The vivid display on Galaxy A34 5G features true-to-life colours with Super AMOLED technology and the 120Hz refresh rate allows for incredibly smooth scene-to-scene transitions, even in fast motion.