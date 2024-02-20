PNB signs MoU with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency

Jammu Tawi: Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation's leading public sector bank, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), country's leading renewable energy agency, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at IREDA Headquarter in New Delhi.Both the institutions will collaborate with each other in the field of lending in Renewable Energy sector. With this step, both the institutions will lend to those companies who are engaged in promoting Environment Social and Governance (ESG) in the country. Sustainability and Green Energy are the top priorities of the entire world at this juncture and both the institutions will work together in lending to such companies who are engaged in sustainability and green energy sectors.A brief ceremony was held for signing the MOU which was graced by the Senior executives of both PNB and IREDA. From PNB, Atul Kumar Goel (MD&CEO), Rajeeva (CGM -Corporate Credit), Mohit Dhawan (General Manager- Corporate Credit) and Gaurav Gupta (General Manager Extra Large Corporate Branch, New Delhi) were present while from IREDA, Pradeep Kumar Das (CMD), Dr B K Mohanty (Director- Finance) and Dr Ramesh Chandra Sharma (GM -Finance) were present during the signing of MOU.As informed by the Executives of both PNB and IREDA, this MoU shall be a milestone in finding new avenues of lending in the Renewable Energy sector of the country and they assured full participation from both sides in this endeavour.