Motorola collaborates with Shantanu & Nikhil to launch the ‘Motorola Peach Muse Collection’

Jammu Tawi: Motorola, a global leader in smartphone design and innovation has partnered with renowned Indian fashion designers Shantanu & Nikhil for the launch of ‘Motorola Peach Muse' collection that is inspired by motorola edge40 neo in PANTONE® Color of the Year 2024- Peach Fuzz. Motorola is the first and only smartphone brand to have a multi-year exclusive collaboration with PANTONE™, in line with its commitment to differentiate with design &colours while enriching people's lives through meaningful innovation A velvety gentle peach hue, Peach Fuzz has a cozy, tender essence that embodies feelings of togetherness, community, and collaboration. The new Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, aligns beautifully with Motorola's pillars of inclusion and making technology more accessible for all.Additionally, India's leading influencers like Abhinav Mehta and Juhi Godambe have enthusiastically embraced the Motorola Peach Muse collection, showcasing these exquisite ensembles in a captivating video that encapsulates the essence of Fashion meets Tech. Commenting on the partnership, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “Collaborating with Shantanu and Nikhil for Motorola's innovative campaign is a testament to our dedication to novelty and style. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of style and originality, not just in our products but also in our marketing strategies. We are thrilled with the positive response from the audience for our ‘Motorola Peach Muse' campaign, which has set a new benchmark in the landscape of mobile technology and fashion.”Sharing their views, Shantanu and Nikhil, said, “In collaborating with Motorola, we embarked on a journey of innovation, weaving the essence of the Pantone Color of the Year in our design and color palette. The motorola edge smartphone Peach Fuzz Edition not only captures the vibrancy of this hue but also embraces the characteristics of peach fuzz – soft, subtle, yet invigorating. This unique blend of color with technology resonates with users on a personal and style level.””This collaboration epitomizes the seamless fusion of technology and fashion,” expressed Ajay Kulkarni, Director of Growth at Barcode Entertainment. “The overwhelming response to Motorola Muse highlights its innovative approach, marrying cutting-edge technology with contemporary elegance. Partnering with Shantanu and Nikhil has enabled us to create something truly extraordinary.”