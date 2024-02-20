IPRS launches ‘My Music, My Rights’ campaign

Jammu Tawi: IPRS launches its nationwide campaign, “My Music, My Rights” around the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami. This initiative seeks to spark a national dialogue on the inherent value of music and the necessity of supporting the creators and their creativity for a sustainable music industry.Music holds an integral place in India's cultural tapestry, with references to it found in ancient texts. Tracing back to ancient times, India's profound musical heritage is deeply rooted in its sacred texts. Brahma, the creator deity, is credited with deriving music from the celestial chants of the Sāma Veda, symbolizing the heavenly world itself. Alongside Brahma, deities such as Vishnu, the preserver, and Shiva, the destroyer, are revered as patrons of music, underscoring its intrinsic connection to spirituality and culture. In the divine pantheon, Sarasvati, the goddess of music and knowledge, occupies a central role. Consort of Brahma, she is depicted as being well-versed in playing the Veena, a stringed instrument, and is revered as the embodiment of artistic expression and wisdom.According to the recent study by EY titled ‘The Music Creator Economy: The Rise of Music Publishing in India', India generates over 20,000 original songs annually contributed by 40,000 music creators, directly or indirectly generating over INR 12,000 crore in revenues each year. Commenting on the initiative, author, poet, actor, and film director Varun Grover, present at the event said, “As we gather to celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian music at the launch event ‘Raga to Rock', it's a poignant reminder of the profound impact music has on our lives and culture. This event is not just about songs and melodies; it's a platform to ignite vital conversations about recognizing and supporting creativity and those behind the creation. Let's harmonize our voices to elevate the value of music and nurture it as a cornerstone of our nation's cultural identity.”Sharing his views, Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS mentioned, “As the music industry reaches new heights, songwriters, composers, and independent creators must be well-versed in their rights and equipped to build sustainable careers. At IPRS, we prioritize empowering music creators through education and expertise. Recognizing the rich musical heritage and the immense value of music in our lives, let's acknowledge our collective responsibility as a nation to support, nurture and foster the music of our land towards a thriving and enduring future.”