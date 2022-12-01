SAI STC Jammu accords warm farewell to retiring Chief Coach

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 1: Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre Jammu extended a warm farewell to Chief Handball Coach Dev Raj

who attained superannuation after putting in 36 years of service in SAI.

An impressive function was organised on the occasion at STC Jammu office in MA Stadium wherein Coaches and staff of the SAI

along with retired SAI Coaches and officers of J&k Sports Council were present.

The retiring chief coach was richly felicitated by Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Dy Director I/C STC Jammu in the presence of a large number

of senior Handball players and officials of the state.

while speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Dar highlighted the achievements of Dev Raj during his long and illustrious career in SAI

during which he also remained head Coach of the Indian Handball team.

Dev Raj expressed his gratitude to SAI, J&K sports council and his senior and junior colleagues who supported him during his entire

career.