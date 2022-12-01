Sports activities under BBBP organized at Budgam

NL Correspondent

Budgam, Dec 01: The District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW)-MS Budgam in collaboration with District Youth

Services and Sports today organised series of sports activities under BBBP under the Banner Jan Abhiyan -My Town at Govt

Secondary School Ompora Budgam.

During the programme, various activities were organised both indoor as well as outdoor like Carrom, Skipping, Hockey and

Yoga in which scores of girl students participated.

On the occasion, DHEW staff focused on the importance of such programmes in order to promote Gender equality and Women

empowerment.

The team further laid stress on women related issues and their redressal by approaching DHEW and One Stop Centre for

Women

The programme was attended by the staff of Govt Secondary School Ompora, District Youth Services and Sports and District Hub

for Empowerment of Women Budgam.